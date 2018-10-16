Meet Donye, the melding of Donald Trump with Kanye West, and artist Lush Sux

Donald Trump and Kanye West’s bromance has been at the centre of the public eye in recent weeks.

But while the pair’s IRL relationship culminated on news channels in an eminently bizarre meeting in the White House, its real pinnacle has been reached on the streets of Melbourne – thanks to a graffiti artist called Lush Sux.

Would you vote for this guy in 2020? pic.twitter.com/w4OHiKf7TP — @lushsux (@lushsux) October 15, 2018

Lush Sux’s artwork can be found on a wall in a car park on Sydney Road, Brunswick and the artist says it carries one message.

“Vote Drumpf 2024,” they told the Press Association.

That seeming reference to Trump parody account Donald J Drumpf is in keeping with Lush Sux’s habit of bringing internet culture to life – the Donye image itself being born from a meme.

Kanyald Truest or Donye Wrump??? 🤔🤔 — Niina Z 1️⃣7️⃣ (@z_niina) October 15, 2018

The artist has hundreds of thousands of followers across Twitter and Instagram.

Asked what reactions they like best from fans, Lush Sux said: “I like to see them driven before me, and to hear the lamentations of their women.”

Whether or not the artist’s work sees their fans driven from him is unclear, but their work is, inescapably, current.

