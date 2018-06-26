Meet DJ Switch, a ten-year-old Ghanaian girl who’s already picking up awards

Back to BBC Discover Home

DJ Switch, also known as Erica Tandoh, started DJing only a year ago and is already winning music awards.

Featured on BBC Africa’s What’s New, DJ Switch was able to showcase her talents to the camera.

Erica is the youngest winner of the Ghana DJ awards and learned the skill surprisingly quick.

“Being a young DJ is not that difficult, when you are being taught in school you pick everything fast, so when you are being taught deejaying you also pick it up fast.”

People are already fangirling over multi-talented ten-year-old.

Despite having a passion for DJing Erica has other career prospects in mind and wants to be a gynecologist because she wants to help women.

Talk about being a role model.
KEYWORDS: DJ, Ghana, DJ Switch, BBC Africa

 

By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in #Discover