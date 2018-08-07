Meet Archie, the canine viral sensation playing keep away with his owners’ stuff

When you spot your phone in your dog’s jaws, your usual reaction might be fear, anger and a trip to the shops for a new one – but Archie makes it deeply endearing.

The Golden Retriever has become a social media star thanks to his love for taking things from his owners and running joyfully away with them.

Guess he had to make a call #thievingarchie #goldenretrievers #goldenretriever #dogswhosteal #thievery #archie #❤️ #dogs #Archie A post shared by Dawn🙋🏻‍♀️Vinny😺Archie🐶Trixie😸 (@my_cat_vince_stagram) on Jun 20, 2018 at 4:43am PDT

As you can see, for five-year-old Archie it’s all about the thrill of the chase, and the items don’t tend to get damaged either.

“He usually ends up giving the item back when we offer him a small treat,” owner Dawn Barbacci, 45, told the Press Association. “Which probably reinforces his naughty habit.

“The dog is super smart!”

He tried, he really did 😉 #archie #thievingarchie #goldenretrieversofinstagram #goldenretrievers #goldenretriever #goldenboy #goldenlove #goldenlife #❤️ A post shared by Dawn🙋🏻‍♀️Vinny😺Archie🐶Trixie😸 (@my_cat_vince_stagram) on Aug 3, 2018 at 10:30am PDT

Dawn and her husband, from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, have had Archie since he was eight weeks old.

“Stealing kind of grew into a game for him after he started stealing the remote control as a puppy,” said Dawn.

He’s so proud…that prance at the end tho 😂 #thievingarchie #archie #goldenretrieversofinstagram #goldenretrievers #goldenretriever #thievery #goldenboy #goldenlove #❤️ A post shared by Dawn🙋🏻‍♀️Vinny😺Archie🐶Trixie😸 (@my_cat_vince_stagram) on Jul 24, 2018 at 8:21am PDT

“It was cute to chase him around, and we didn’t realise how smart he was.

“The bigger and faster he got, the more he loved to play keep away with us!”

Dad trying to get the wallet yesterday 🤭 #archie #thievingarchie #goldenretrieversofinstagram #goldenretrievers #goldenretriever #❤️ A post shared by Dawn🙋🏻‍♀️Vinny😺Archie🐶Trixie😸 (@my_cat_vince_stagram) on Aug 4, 2018 at 8:58am PDT

Archie has shot to fame with Dawn’s cats Trixia and Vince, who lends his name to their Instagram account my_cat_vince_stagram – which has almost 40,000 followers.

“Archie definitely is recognised in our neighbourhood when we go for walks,” said Dawn. “Especially by the kids in the neighbourhood!

“Since his Instafame we have been able to meet up with some followers and are happy to see them smile when they meet him!”

I can’t #archie #thievingarchie #goldenretrieversofinstagram #goldenretrievers #goldenretriever #❤️ A post shared by Dawn🙋🏻‍♀️Vinny😺Archie🐶Trixie😸 (@my_cat_vince_stagram) on Aug 1, 2018 at 5:21am PDT

Archie’s playful nature does good too, as Dawn is about to start taking him for visits to sick and elderly patients to brighten their day.

All that grabbing might come in handy when you need something too.

After work, getting the mail 😫 #archie #thievingarchie #goldenretrievers #goldenretriever #goldenboy #goldenretrieversofinstagram #❤️ A post shared by Dawn🙋🏻‍♀️Vinny😺Archie🐶Trixie😸 (@my_cat_vince_stagram) on Jul 30, 2018 at 3:55pm PDT

I ❤ my paperboy! #ARCHIE #goodboy #retrieverretrieving #goldenlove #goldensofinstagram #dogs #goldens #goldenretrieversofinstagram #thievingarchie A post shared by Dawn🙋🏻‍♀️Vinny😺Archie🐶Trixie😸 (@my_cat_vince_stagram) on Aug 19, 2017 at 8:55am PDT

“He NEEDS to have something in his mouth like most retrievers do,” said Dawn.

She’s not wrong.

If you’d like to see more from Archie, check him and his pals out on Instagram.

- Press Association