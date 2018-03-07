Mean tweets is back and this time they branded Niall Horan as 'ugly'

It’s back, Jimmy Kimmel’s popular Mean Tweet segment, where celebrities read out the internet’s opinion of them.

Now, usually we laugh them off as much as the celebrities themselves do, but this time they picked on one of our own - Niall Horan.

A leprechaun pun we could take, comparing him to Ellen DeGeneres is also accessible, but ugly?

“Niall Horan is ugly goodnight everyone,” the Mullingar native read out, not looking amused.

Other music stars seemed to appreciate the mean Tweet, however.

“Pink makes music for obnoxious white bridal parties that drunkenly walk into a Denny's and ruin everyone's evening,” Pink laughed while Zendaya considered being compared to a bowl of spaghetti as “awesome”.

Watch the segment here: