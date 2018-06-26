McDonalds to remove their iconic Sundae ice cream from menus

McDonalds has confirmed today that they are scrapping the much-beloved Sundae ice cream from their menu.

The news has come as a shock to many but there is light at the end of this dark tunnel.

They have also just announced the arrival of Mini McFlurrys - a smaller version of the Mcflurry - coming to Ireland over the coming weeks.

We can’t wait to see if good things really do come in small packages but will it live up to the iconic Sundae?

We will just have to wait and see.