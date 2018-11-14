McDonalds release festive Malteser reindeer McFlurry

It's that time of the year where our favourite coffee shops and restaurants reveal their festive menus and we're already sussing what we want to try out.

One thing that cannot be beaten is a McFlurry.

Come wind, rain or shine, a trip through the drive-thru to grab a McFlurry is essential after a summer day's road trip, a long day at the office or a day of festive shopping - after which a McFlurry is all you can afford.

Introducing the new Malteser reindeer McFlurry, coming to a McDonalds near you this festive season.

The festive McFlurry combines the frozen creamy ice cream with Maltesers chocolate reindeers.

The new Maltesers reindeer McFlurrys will be added to the menu on Wednesday, November 21.

Just take our money now.

Malteaser McFlurry over Christmas at McDonalds??? pic.twitter.com/yyYz627Exe — ℒouis G🦁 (@LouisGaudencio) November 13, 2018

The fast-food chain is also introducing a special festive drinks menu to keep us warm from the winter chills, including the introduction of the Millionaire's latte.

We’re getting #ReindeerReady again and first we’re bringing you our Christmas McCafé cups! Which one’s your favourite? pic.twitter.com/akCBAKIMwM — McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) November 7, 2018

Spontaneous trip to the nearest Maccy D's anyone?

- Digital Desk