Mayo store offering free pints 'to men only'

A new Mr Price store in Swinford, Co Mayo is bidding to attract couples to their opening day with a free pint for "men only".

"Let herself grab a bargain while you grab a free pint," said Marketing Manager Laura Blighe of the offer, which is targeted at the men "left holding the bags while the other half spends the hard-earned cash!"

What of any women left holding the bags, we don't know...

The Mr Price crew will be handing out beer tickets to male customers who "have the missus in tow" after 5pm on Thursday, which can be used towards a free pint at local pub Campbell's.

Blighe continued: "Any men in with the missus on Thursday evening left holding the bags can have a pint on us! We’re open late until 10pm so come toast our newest store while the other half spends the hard-earned cash!"

The Swinford store is their 41st in Ireland and will employ 22 people.