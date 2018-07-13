Mayo man sells Trump toilet paper during London protests

Thousands of people have taken to the streets of London today in protest at Donald Trump's UK visit.

A Mayo man has found himself in the thick of anti-Trump demonstrations at the city's main thoroughfare of Oxford Street.

James O'Brien sells Donald Trump toilet paper, as part of the protests against the visit of US President Donald Trump to the UK. Photo: Catherine Wylie/PA Wire

James O'Brien was spotted selling Donald Trump toilet paper at Oxford Circus which was attracting amused passers-by.

"We thought it'd be fun," he told the Press Association.

Calling the attention of potential buyers to his wares his tagline was: "The most satisfaction you can have in a toilet, kids."

Mr O'Brien was also wearing a "make bog roll great again" hat in a homage to the US President.

Mr O'Brien plans to donate a percentage of the money raised from the toilet roll sales towards mental health awareness.

Donald Trump toilet paper. Photo: Catherine Wylie/PA Wire

Additional reporting PA