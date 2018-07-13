Mayo man sells Trump toilet paper during London protests
Thousands of people have taken to the streets of London today in protest at Donald Trump's UK visit.
A Mayo man has found himself in the thick of anti-Trump demonstrations at the city's main thoroughfare of Oxford Street.
James O'Brien was spotted selling Donald Trump toilet paper at Oxford Circus which was attracting amused passers-by.
"We thought it'd be fun," he told the Press Association.
Calling the attention of potential buyers to his wares his tagline was: "The most satisfaction you can have in a toilet, kids."
Mr O'Brien was also wearing a "make bog roll great again" hat in a homage to the US President.
Mr O'Brien plans to donate a percentage of the money raised from the toilet roll sales towards mental health awareness.
Additional reporting PA
