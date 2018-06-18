Marriage proposal follows Mexico’s shock World Cup win over Germany

Two Mexico fans had more to celebrate than their nation’s World Cup win over holders Germany on Sunday – with the victory leading to a marriage proposal.

After watching the Group F game at Mexico City’s Angel of Independence, Jose Saldivar went down on one knee to ask his girlfriend for her hand in marriage.

She said ‘yes’ as fellow supporters cheered and congratulated the happy couple.

Hirving Lozano scored the only game of Mexico’s 1-0 win as, some 6,700 miles away in Moscow, the celebrations went above and beyond the usual football festivities.

Mexico’s next game in Group F comes against South Korea in Rostov on Saturday.

