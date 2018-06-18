Marriage proposal follows Mexico’s shock World Cup win over Germany

Two Mexico fans had more to celebrate than their nation’s World Cup win over holders Germany on Sunday – with the victory leading to a marriage proposal.

After watching the Group F game at Mexico City’s Angel of Independence, Jose Saldivar went down on one knee to ask his girlfriend for her hand in marriage.

La victoria de @miseleccionmx sobre @DFB_Team_ES, motivó a José Saldívar a pedirle matrimonio a su novia, durante los festejos en el Ángel de la Independencia.@adrenalina@ImagenTVDeporte pic.twitter.com/dHKvyGesJD — Omar Flores Aldana (@serolf2888) June 17, 2018

She said ‘yes’ as fellow supporters cheered and congratulated the happy couple.

Hirving Lozano scored the only game of Mexico’s 1-0 win as, some 6,700 miles away in Moscow, the celebrations went above and beyond the usual football festivities.

Mexico’s next game in Group F comes against South Korea in Rostov on Saturday.

- Press Association