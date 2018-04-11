Mark Zuckerberg answered questions in the US Senate and Twitter delivered the best memes

Facebook’s founder and CEO testified to a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees of the US Senate about the use of Facebook data to target American voters in the 2016 election on Tuesday.

It may have been a serious subject (serious enough for Mark Zuckerberg to wear a suit over his usual grey T-shirt and jeans combination), but Twitter wasn’t taking proceedings too seriously.

Here are some of the best memes from the first of two days the CEO will spend testifying.

Zuckerberg is no stranger to being made fun of in meme form, and this hearing was no different.

humans drink water, it`s normal pic.twitter.com/OGu9NiDabA — ZUCKERBERG 2020 💭 (@davidoreilly) April 10, 2018

Not a single Senator has the stones to ask Mark Zuckerberg to take a quiz to see which 90210 character he is. — McNeil (@Reflog_18) April 10, 2018

Many felt that due to the average age of people in the Senate – 62 years old – the questions may be a little outdated.

“Mr. Zuckerberg, a magazine i recently opened came with a floppy disk offering me 30 free hours of something called America On-Line. Is that the same as Facebook?” pic.twitter.com/U7pqpUhEhQ — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) April 10, 2018

WHY WON'T MY GRANDSON ACCEPT MY FRIEND REQUEST? pic.twitter.com/WEXonYDzKS — David Mack (@davidmackau) April 10, 2018

“Mr. Zuckerberg, can you explain how I’ve been on Facebook for ten years and yet still do not have one friend request accepted?” #ZuckerbergTestimony pic.twitter.com/gPJu9V76l1 — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) April 10, 2018

ZUCKERBERG: im ready to answer any questions u might have about facebook



84-YEAR-OLD SENATOR: excellent. mr zuckerberg my farmville farm needs more pigs but i cannot figure out where to purchase them — Bob Vulfov (@bobvulfov) April 10, 2018

To that end, a Huff Post editor thought perhaps there could be an alternative set of people to grill the Facebook CEO.

Zuckerberg should be questioned by the staffers than run the Senators Facebook pages. — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 10, 2018

Others noticed this guy in the background.

The real entertainment in the #Zuckerberg hearing: This guy is all of us. pic.twitter.com/92YGd9R8SJ — Alex Whitcomb (@AlexWhitcomb) April 10, 2018

Mark #Zuckerberg: “You’re not allowed to have fake profiles on Facebook.”



This guy’s reaction: 😂😭🙏 pic.twitter.com/Fi66W5MNXl — Mark Zuckerberg Memes (@ZuckerbergMemes) April 10, 2018

It turns out he’s actually Facebook’s vice president of global policy, Joel Kaplan.

Tried and tested meme formats were also used – this one made particularly clever mention of MySpace Tom.

if you then you don’t

don’t love deserve

me at my me at my#zuckerberg #zuckerbergtestimony pic.twitter.com/8R57QKy9ET — Billy Dodd (@BillyDodd_) April 10, 2018

Wednesday is sure to bring many more hilarious takes on the democratic process of holding big business to account.