Mark Hamill shared a video to remind us that thanks to the internet nothing ever goes away

Mark Hamill has reminded the world that thanks to the internet "nothing ever goes away" after sharing an old video of himself singing in German wearing a gold jumpsuit.

The video, from 1980, shows Hamill singing to the theme of Star Wars.

It also, bizarrely, features a trumpet playing Darth Vader.

Hamill shared the video saying:

I remember not wanting to wear a gold jumpsuit like a rejected member of ABBA or if I could memorize dialogue in a foreign language-but thought "Who cares? No one outside of Germany will ever see this!" Thanks to the internet-NOTHING EVER GOES AWAY. Who knew?

Don't worry, Mark. We still loved you in Star Wars.

I remember not wanting to wear a gold jumpsuit like a rejected member of ABBA or if I could memorize dialogue in a foreign language-but thought "Who cares? No one outside of Germany will ever see this!" Thanks to the internet-NOTHING EVER GOES AWAY. Who knew? https://t.co/qkmBOsajLS — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 11, 2018

The Irish people have quite a soft spot for the Jedi Knight, though. And having spent time here filming Star Wars: The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, he has fallen for us too.

In 2016 he spoke about how much he loved Ireland's people and our favourite crisp.

And who could forget the time he went pulling pints in Kerry?

In fact, we like Hamill so much, he's been named the first International Guest of Honour at Dublin’s St. Patrick’s Festival.

Hamill will watch the parade from the Presidential stand, shoulder to shoulder with Michael D. Higgins, on March 17.