Mariah Carey has shouted out the Irish women's hockey team

Not only have the Irish women's hockey team won the hearts of the nation by claiming silver at the World Cup in London, they've also been (unofficially) crowned as the new queens of Christmas by Mariah Carey herself.

Over the weekend thousands of fans turned out on Dublin's Dame Street to welcome the historic team home.

During the celebrations, captain Katie Mullen was asked about her favourite moment of the tournament and her answer was a little more festive than we expected.

Definitely singing 'All I want for Christmas is You' before the final yesterday morning in the Park beside our Hotel where we did mobility every morning

The team said that every night before a game felt like Christmas Eve, so when the morning of the game arrived, they sang Christmas songs to calm the nerves.

And as proceedings drew to a close on Sunday, the squad danced like it was December 25, on August 6.

Extraordinary scenes in Dublin- all I want for Christmas in August pic.twitter.com/0Um8kIPeql — Laura Hogan (@LauraHoganTV3) August 6, 2018

The video has since circulated the internet and ended up in the hands of the Christmas queen herself, Mariah Carey.

“THAT IS A-MAZING!!!!!!!,” she quote tweeted with some Irish flag emojis.

That's pretty much the same as a crowning, right?