Marco Rubio branded 'pathetically weak' as Twitter suggests ways to reward teenagers for their bravery

At a town hall meeting held by CNN in Sunrise, Florida, on Wednesday night, thousands of angry students, teachers and parents booed Republican Senator Marco Rubio when he indicated that he would not support an assault-weapons ban and applauded Democrat Representative Bill Nelson when he pushed Mr Rubio to work on a bill that they both could support.

Mr Rubio took even more heat from the audience when he was challenged by the father of one of the 17 victims of the Parklands shooting.

“Your comments this week and those of our president have been pathetically weak,” Fred Guttenberg.

“You and I are now eye-to-eye. Because I want to like you, look at me and tell me that guns were the factor in the hunting of our kids in this school this week. And look at me and tell me you accept it and you will work with us to do something about guns.”

Mr Rubio responded: “Here’s what I said: The problems that we’re facing here today cannot be solved by gun laws alone.”

Many were shocked to see teenagers putting such challenges to the Florida senator, with one conservative columnist taking to Twitter to voice his dismay.

Todd Starnes asked: "Parents, what would you do if your child lectured and ridiculed a U.S. Senator on national television?"

Parents, what would you do if your child lectured and ridiculed a U.S. Senator on national television? — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) February 22, 2018

People on Twitter were quick to react to Starnes' tweet, many of whom suggested getting the kids ice-cream for their courage.

HERE TO DRAG YOUR RATIO, TODD.



But if my daughter lit into a spineless coward like Rubio on national TV, I'd ask afterward if she wanted to celebrate with ice cream. — Mike Branom (@mbranom) February 22, 2018

As a parent I would first ask, did the Senator deserve to be lectured and ridiculed? If the answer is yes, I would buy my child an ice cream sundae. https://t.co/oOszDRWaAg — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) February 22, 2018

Extra ice cream, late bedtime, pony (if interested). https://t.co/GCyGNec9XH — Wendy Molyneux (@WendyMolyneux) February 22, 2018

Others had some other hilarious suggestions to reward the teenagers' bravery.

"Son, ridiculing Marco Rubio is how you become president." https://t.co/SnXuEXWk9B — Steven Hyden (@Steven_Hyden) February 22, 2018

"sorry, I can't remember. did you want an Xbox or a Nintendo Switch?" https://t.co/puC1K2zOHO — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) February 22, 2018