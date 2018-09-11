Marching band member goes viral playing perfect air drums during NFL game

It’s not often that the players in an NFL game are upstaged by the marching band, but that’s exactly what happened during a Baltimore Ravens game.

The first 2018 regular season game for the Ravens came against the Buffalo Bills, and while the Ravens won convincingly by a scoreline of 47-3, it was a band member who was the real winner.

Air drumming along to Rush on the sidelines, for a moment this guy was quite simple the coolest.

The man knows what he’s doing.

Drumming along to Rush’s Tom Sawyer at the M and T Bank stadium, the musician in question is a member of the Baltimore Ravens marching band according to sports reporter Prescott Rossi, who spotted the gentleman during a timeout in the first quarter.

His skills did not go unnoticed on social media, with Twitter users liking the post more than 100,000 times.

Is air drumming about to overtake air guitar as the air musician’s first port of call?

