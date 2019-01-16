Man who drove with hands tied together banned from driving

A 22-year-old man who drove with his hands tied together “for a laugh” has been banned from driving, UK police said.

James John Hayter, 22, admitted dangerous driving and driving without insurance, according to Dorset Police.

A force spokesman said Hayter was banned from driving for 12 months, received a 170-hour community order and a £420 fine at Weymouth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Two traffic officers were on patrol on June 22 last year when they saw a blue Volkswagen Polo pull out of a car park and onto a road in Gillingham.

“Officers ordered the vehicle to stop and discovered Hayter was the driver,” the force spokesman said.

“The car was insured to Hayter’s parents and he admitted that he was not insured to drive it. Picture of James John Hayter’s hands shortly after he was stopped by officers (Dorset Police/PA)

“The officers were shocked to discover that both of Hayter’s wrists were bound together through the steering wheel with black cable ties. He stated that his friend had done it for a laugh.”

After the incident, Hayter was made a subject of Dorset Police’s Op Dragoon – which sees officers target drivers who may pose a significant threat of causing risk or harm to themselves and others.

The initiative is run by the force’s No Excuse team.

Police sergeant Mark Farrow, of No Excuse, said: “James Hayter’s actions that day were foolish and reckless.

“It is nothing but sheer luck that this mindless prank did not lead to a collision or someone getting injured.

“Hayter is now banned from the road for a considerable period of time. He will remain an Op Dragoon target.

“Dorset Police regularly receives and acts upon valuable information provided by members of public in relation to drink and drug driving and other driving offences.”

- Press Association