Man wearing ‘I love Jesus’ hat breaks into church and rips up bibles

A man wearing an “I heart Jesus” cap is wanted by police for a surprising crime – vandalising a church.

Police in Chesterfield County, Virginia, are searching for a man who was captured in surveillance photos inside Ironbridge Church on Tuesday.

According to police: “Once inside, the suspect, who is seen in these surveillance photos, tore up bibles, broke an interior window and spray painted walls. This incident does not appear to be random.”

They added: “He was wearing a black jacket, light-coloured jeans, dark-coloured shoes and a black hat that appeared to say ‘I ❤️ Jesus’.”

Local residents were shocked by the crime.

One commented on Facebook: “This is crazy! What the hell is wrong with people now-a-days! No place is safe anymore not even God’s house.”

Another wrote: “I don’t believe even an atheist would do something like this.”

