Man left talking to dog on FaceTime after girlfriend falls asleep

A boyfriend’s video phonecall with his sleepy girlfriend has delivered him to viral stardom, after she fell asleep and her dog took over the conversation.

Sam Stine was on FaceTime with Brookelyn Bilski, whose dog Leo walked over into the view of the camera after she had drifted off.

my girlfriend fell asleep and me n the dog jus been talkin... pic.twitter.com/ZDqsx69syb — sam (@spicegirlsam) February 6, 2019

“I watched Leo walk over to the phone and stare directly into my eyes,” Mr Stine, from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, told the Press Association.

The post of four-year-old Leo on the phone call has been shared tens of thousands of times on Twitter and inspired others to share similar moments with their remote animals.

“I’m really surprised by the amount of attention the post got,” added Mr Stine. “Really glad people appreciate Leo as much as we do.” (Brookelyn Bilski)

Mr Stine said he had a “deep conversation about mental health and our feelings” with Leo.

- Press Association