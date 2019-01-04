Man caught on CCTV stealing pet chihuahua for ‘illegal breeding’

A man was spotted on CCTV stealing a pet chihuahua outside a hair salon in Northampton.

The one-year-old dog named Rupert was taken at around 6.24pm on 3 January and has not been seen since. Rupert’s owner, Katie Lane, believes the dog may have been targeted for breeding purposes.

CCTV shows the man bending down to reach the dog outside Daniel Granger Hair Salon, before carrying him away in his jacket.

Ms Lane said: “We believe the man who took him may be off to use him for breeding purposes, as Rupert has not been neutered. He is worth around £2,500 and so is very valuable to an illegal breeder. We do not know who the man is in the footage, but we’re hoping someone may be able to recognise him.

“Everyone is in shock. Rupert is usually kept in the salon where he is really well-known with clients. They all love him and he’s often seen sitting on their laps while they have their hair done.

“The support so far has been incredible, but if anyone has any information at all I would urge them to get in touch.”

The theft of the pet has been reported to Northamptonshire Police.

- Press Association