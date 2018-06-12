Man buys huge picture ... of view from his front window

A man who bought a huge picture of the Forth Rail Bridge has become an internet star after the story of his purchase was shared on Twitter.

An account run by the owner of a border terrier called Murphy Green claimed his father got the 10ft by 4ft picture – showing the Scottish landmark – during a sportsman’s dinner, but that his wife was unimpressed.

And when you see the view the couple have from their lounge, you’ll see why.

So grandad was at a sportsman’s dinner and bought a 10ft X 4ft picture of the forth rail bridge. Seemingly he forgot he could just open da blinds 🤣🤣 granny not happy with him 🤦‍♂️😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8kYCS4MKkU — Murphy Green (@no1border) June 11, 2018

Yes that’s right, the picture pretty much mimics the view they have all day every day.

Or as the account tweeted: “Seemingly he forgot he could just open da blinds. Granny not happy with him”.

In a follow up tweet, he said his granddad, named by the Scotsman as Stuart Slicer, 56, “looks tiny” next to the picture.

According to the account, the picture even had to be passed into the house via the kitchen window.

😂 well I think she turned up as it was being passed through the kitchen window 😂😂 — Murphy Green (@no1border) June 12, 2018

One person on Twitter wrote: “Are you sure he didn’t buy a mirror?”

Well that escalated quickly🙊 after that last video today’s plans have changed slightly. 1st thing we need to do is explain to grandad that nearly 300k people have viewed his front room on Twitter🙈 2nd thing todo is explain to grandad what Twitter is😂I may be some time Bol — Murphy Green (@no1border) June 12, 2018

As the video surpassed one million views, Murphy Green’s owner was struggling to keep up with the responses.

An excellent purchase, even just for the social media interest.

