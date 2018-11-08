Man arrested after falling asleep in wrong house while drunk

A drunken intruder arrested after falling asleep in the wrong house will not face any further action.

Northamptonshire Police said the embarrassed and “highly drunk” man, aged in his 20s, was found dozing in an armchair at 5am on Saturday at a property in Grangeway, Rushden.

The man, who had entered through the unlocked front door, picked up a wallet before going to sleep, police said.

Although the man was arrested on suspicion of burglary, he will face no charges as no intent was established.

Last night was highly drunk male walked into the wrong house, picked up occupants wallet and put it in his pocket, then went to sleep in the armchair...occupants found him in the morning and he was still sleeping when the police arrived 😑😑 #really — PC Lizzie Hampson (@PC1261) November 4, 2018

"He had no memory of the incident, woke up in custody and was quite sorry about the whole thing."- Press Association