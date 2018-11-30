Magic of Christmas captured in Specsavers ad as children tell what Santa means to them

It's officially the festive season and with that comes Christmas ads galore, some bringing tears to our eyes and others giving us a chuckle but one thing they all do is make us smile.

The ‘Should’ve gone to Specsavers’ Christmas TV advertisement is no different with the magic of the special time for children being captured.

Children describe what Santa looks like to them in latest Specsavers advert.

The advert features primary school children describing what they think Santa looks like.

The 30-second ‘When I saw Santa’ ad debuts this evening at 10.30pm on RTÉ One during the highly-anticipated The Late Late Toy Show.

In the latest iteration of its famous tagline, Specsavers has asked primary school children in Dublin what the man of the moment looks like.

Specsavers’ Creative Director Graham Daldry said that while some brands celebrate Christmas by telling stories, Specsavers has done it by being real.

"Children tend to appreciate the true magic of Christmas more than adults, so we were there to listen and learn," he said.

They think of Santa as more than someone that just appears once a year to deliver presents. Children see him as having a life, living with his family at the North Pole. In fact, it’s only children that can really see Santa, so maybe it is us adults who need an eye test. It’s a very simple, heartfelt concept that many families will be able to relate to.

The adverts were created in-house by Specsavers’ film-makers Lenny Lenfesty and Kristin Rathje, with filming taking place at two primary schools in the UK and one in Dublin.

The children, aged three to six, appear in groups of two and three and the backdrops are their own schools and nurseries.

READ MORE: An Post surprises Irish families with Christmas messages from those living abroad

Graham said:

"Specsavers is a very family-orientated brand and it seemed only natural for us to do something at Christmas – it’s such a great fit for our brand values.

"We are confident it will capture the nation’s hearts and minds thanks to the “ahh factor” delivered by the wonderful children who took part."

Filmmaker, Kristin Rathje added:

We have tried to make it as real and as true to the children’s stories as possible. It’s not about Specsavers, it’s about Santa and Christmas.

- Digital Desk