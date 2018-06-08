Lotto winner is smiling all the way to the bank after prize win
By Kyle Lehane
N. Gray, who won the Caribbean's Super Lotto, chose to wear a yellow wink emoji mask to accept her winnings.
The face you make when you become a #SuperMillionaire 😉 pic.twitter.com/R2arlb69Kj— Supreme Ventures Ltd (@SVLGrp) June 5, 2018
Gray, from Jamaica, won the equivalent of more than $1 million US.
Her appearance soon took social media by storm and people shared their reactions.
Her mask is giving me life, mood af. https://t.co/Da80fk8J39— Erin♥ (@DiamondEriberri) June 5, 2018
Gray has already said what some of her plans are to do with her winnings.
Super Lotto Jackpot winner to help sick relative, donate to charity https://t.co/i5CKQs1KkZ pic.twitter.com/nle7QO6aZT— Loop Jamaica (@LoopJamaica) June 7, 2018
We can already imagine how the new millionaire is going to relax.
