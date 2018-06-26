Lorry sheds load of 21 tonnes of lager

Police officers had a thirst-inducing afternoon of work after a lorry shed a load of lager near a motorway junction.

The vehicle shed 21 tonnes of lager near J4 of the M8, West Lothian, at around 3pm on Tuesday.

Police tweeted that ironically it was “thirsty work for all those involved clearing the road” as temperatures soared.

Dalkeith TRPG officers attended a call near to J4 of the M8, West Lothian, where a lorry had shed it load........namely 21 tonnes of lager!!!! Ironically it was thirsty work for all those involved clearing the road!! ☀️😩 pic.twitter.com/wn7F8jh9oK — RoadPolicingScot (@polscotrpu) June 26, 2018

The incident caused some disruption to traffic but police said the road was quickly cleared up.

RoadPolicingScot posted pictures of the empty lorry and kegs of beer at the side of the road on their Twitter account.

- Press Association