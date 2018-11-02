Lord of the Rings trilogy among titles added to Netflix

There's a hattrick of brilliant fantasy films streaming on Netflix right now.

The Lord of the Rings trilogy was added to the service this week, meaning JRR Tolkien fans can binge watch The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers and The Return of the King this weekend.

Follow Frodo Baggins as he travels across Middle Earth to destroy the One Ring in the fires of Mount Doom.

Also added to the streaming service today is the final season of House of Cards.

Golden Globe winner and Emmy Award nominee Robin Wright returns as President of the United States in the sixth season of the award-winning landmark series.

Another one on our list to watch is Charlie Brooker's Dead Set.

This five-episode series chronicles a nightmare scenario in which Britain is taken over by zombies. No one is spared the wrath of the undead ... except the contestants and production staff filming a season of `Big Brother.'

As they're unaware of what's happening outside, the house becomes a safe haven.

Then the doors open on eviction night and all hell breaks loose.

Among the stars is `Big Brother' presenter Davina McCall, who plays herself (and her dead self).

Here are some other new films and TV shows on Netflix that are worth checking out:

The Other Side of the Wind

A completion and restoration of Orson Welles's unfinished film, this satire follows the final days of a legendary director striving for a comeback.

Featuring a new score by Oscar-winning composer Michel Legrand (The Umbrellas of Cherbourg) and assembled by a technical team including Oscar-winning editor Bob Murawski (The Hurt Locker), The Other Side of the Wind tells the story of famed filmmaker J.J. “Jake” Hannaford (Huston), who returns to Hollywood after years in self-exile in Europe with plans to complete work on his own innovative comeback movie.

A satire of the classic studio system as well as the new establishment who were shaking things up at the time, Welles’s final film is both a fascinating time capsule of a now-distant era in moviemaking as well as the long-awaited “new” work from an indisputable master of his craft.

They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead

Oscar-winning director Morgan Neville (20 Feet from Stardom) tells the provocative story of legendary director Orson Welles during the final 15 years of his life.

No longer the “wonder boy” of Citizen Kane, Welles in 1970 was an artist in exile looking for his Hollywood comeback with a project called The Other Side of the Wind. For years, Welles worked on the film about an aging film director trying to finish his last great movie. Welles shot the picture guerrilla-style in chaotic circumstances with a devoted crew of young dreamers, all the while struggling with financiers and fate.

In 1985, Welles died, leaving as his final testament the most famous unfinished film in movie history. The negative stayed in a vault for decades until now.

With revelatory new insights from Welles collaborators including Peter Bogdanovich, Frank Marshall, Oja Kodar and daughter Beatrice Welles, They'll Love Me When I'm Dead is the untold final chapter of one of the greatest careers in film history: brilliant, innovative, defiant and unbowed.

The Holiday Calendar

A talented photographer stuck in a dead-end job inherits an antique Advent calendar that may be predicting the future -- and pointing her toward love.

Gun City

Set in Barcelona in 1921, a double agent infiltrates the local mafia to find out who is selling weapons and explosives to anarchist groups.

Children of Men

When infertility threatens mankind with extinction and the last child born has perished, a disillusioned bureaucrat (Clive Owen) becomes the unlikely champion in the fight for the survival of Earth's population; He must face down his own demons and protect the planet's last remaining hope from danger.