Looking for a feline friend? DSPCA have over 100 kittens looking for their forever homes

Over 100 kittens are currently looking for their forever homes.

The DSPCA have said that cats are having kittens later in the season than normal and they all need homes.

They are asking for anyone who is thinking of adding a fluffy friend to their family to drop into their offices.

Gillian Bird from the DSCPA explains why there is a surplus of kittens: "Because we had a very hot summer and a very mild autumn and the winter is still quite mild, we have seen an extension of the breeding season for cats.

"Normally they stop as soon as the weather gets cold but we haven't seen that this year.

"We've seen a continuation of breeding, we're still getting kittens in that are being newly born so that is the reason why we have way more kittens than we usually would at this time of year."

Take a look at just some of the cute cats looking for a home:

The DSPCA is open from Monday to Sunday from 11am to 4.30pm.

Digital Desk