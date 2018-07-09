Looking for a day out with a difference? Trek the hillsides of Wicklow with your very own alpaca

The days are longer and the heat is 'something else', what better excuse to get out and enjoy this weather while it lasts.

Why not try something different like walking alpacas through the hillsides of Co Wicklow? Yes, you read that right.

An outdoor activity with a difference is the best way to describe the attraction set near the historic site of Glendalough.

K2Alpacas, a business start-up up which is in the running just over a year now, is run by alpaca farmer Joe Phelan in Hillside, Greystones.

When Joe's four children flew the nest, it sparked a new business venture as an entrepreneur and he was keen to explore the possibility of an active and outdoors business.

Fantastic morning with @K2Alpacas - thank you for the lovely walk! ☺️ pic.twitter.com/WgA1YIlyLf — Ciara Shaughnessy (@ciara_shock) July 8, 2018

Joe's family farm had been rented out for 15 years so he researched going down the farming route but came to the conclusion that farming is a 'young mans' game.

Instead, he came across the prospect of becoming the proud owner of alpacas, which soon turned into his very own alpaca trekking business.

"The alpaca trekking came about as a way for the boys (the alpacas) to pay for their B&B (Bed & Board). It started off modestly, the reaction from day one has been amazing."

"We have not asked for any reviews yet the reviews freely given on Facebook are all 5star such is the great experience our trekkers enjoy," he said.

Thanks @K2Alpacas for an amazing experience Alpaca Treking! I couldn’t get over each alpaca’s distinct personality. I miss Barry already #thingtodoinwicklow #SundayFunday #supportlocal pic.twitter.com/gML8pjg3T1 — Robert J Power (@RobertJPower) July 1, 2018

All treks are by appointment and are booked online here.

The trek itself is an easy stroll with compulsory selfies and guaranteed smiles.

The walk is at the pace of the alpacas which can be slow, however, during the educational walk, you will be told about the alpacas, their history, their amazing fibre and their quirky behaviours and uniqueness.

You even get the chance to feed the alpacas at the end of the walk.

Absolutely loved trekking with alpacas this morning #k2alpacas brilliant experience adorable animals. Sonny preferred being lazy at the back! 😂😍 pic.twitter.com/abIji2JCaS — Beautiful Gymnastics (@GymnasticsBeaut) June 16, 2018

And as the alpacas refuel with food, walk-goers are provided with a refreshment of their own.

"We provide refreshments which included our no longer surprise Prosecco and strawberries. I’m afraid it's no longer a secret or surprise as it's all over the internet," said Joe.

A day out with a difference and some furry friends is on the cards this summer!

To read more about K2Alpacas and to book your ticket, visit the website here and keep up to date on the latest alpaca-related news on the Facebook page here.