LOOK: Irish mom draws on daughter's lunch napkins everyday to make her smile

As we all slowly but surely get back to our daily routines of early mornings and school runs, we’ve been scouring the internet for some inspiration to get us through.

And we’ve found it - #Marthasnapkins, brought to us by Carlow author Aidan Comerford.

Aidan’s wife Martha has been drawing on her 12-year-old daughter Ailbhe’s lunch napkins every day to give her something to smile about at school.

She started the trend in Christmas 2017 and we’re simply in awe of her talent.

From simple doodles …

to full-blown masterpieces.

Every morning my wife draws on my daughter's lunchbox napkin to give her a smile in school... #marthasnapkins #Halloween pic.twitter.com/CgeHwn5zgR — Aidan Comerford (@MrAComerford) October 16, 2018

THREAD: My wife, Martha, draws on my daughter, Ailbhe's, lunchbox napkin every day to give her a smile in school. #marthasnapkins pic.twitter.com/a1uKNfU94c — Aidan Comerford (@MrAComerford) October 8, 2018

A Thread

Aidan and Martha have two children, Ailbhe and Sophie. Sophie has autism and Aibhne is also on the spectrum.

Martha has chronic depression and a sleep condition called idiopathic hypersomnia.

Speaking to us about the napkins, Aidan said that “it’s a fun household”, which he writes about in his uplifting memoir, Cornflakes for Dinner.