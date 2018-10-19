LOOK: Inside Glenda Gilson’s baby shower

Glenda Gilson is just three weeks away from giving birth to her first child, with husband Rob MacNaughton, and today marks the day she sets off on her maternity leave.

To celebrate the occasion her friends and family threw her an adorable baby shower.

Joined by her Xpose team, the mum-to-be enjoyed afternoon tea at the Powerscourt Hotel in Wicklow.

Glenda took to Instagram to share sweet snaps of the event, along with Karen Koster and blogger Cliona Kelly.

A few featuring her gorgeous gender-neutral cake which read, 'GG Jnr',

Glenda revealed she was expecting her first child back in April.