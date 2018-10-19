LOOK: Inside Glenda Gilson’s baby shower
19/10/2018 - 18:32:00Back to Discover Home
Glenda Gilson is just three weeks away from giving birth to her first child, with husband Rob MacNaughton, and today marks the day she sets off on her maternity leave.
View this post on Instagram
Yes Yazzy there’s a baby in there & will rock your world when he/she arrives. Thanks to @dogstrust_ire & their #BeDogSmart campaign for their tips and tricks... we are now prepared, aren’t we Yazz? 🤣🐾🐾🐾🐾🐾🐾🐾Find out more on BeDogSmart.ie #ootd #fashion tagged 👀 see more in my stories 👆🏽👆🏽
To celebrate the occasion her friends and family threw her an adorable baby shower.
Joined by her Xpose team, the mum-to-be enjoyed afternoon tea at the Powerscourt Hotel in Wicklow.
Glenda took to Instagram to share sweet snaps of the event, along with Karen Koster and blogger Cliona Kelly.
A few featuring her gorgeous gender-neutral cake which read, 'GG Jnr',
View this post on Instagram
I’m so excited for @glendagilson new arrival! On the homestretch now! Such a lovely afternoon @powerscourthotel, @peaches_og outdid herself with the spread and so lovely to see the fam @xposevmt. How lucky is GG Jnr going to be with a Nana like @aileengilson? Eve had a ball and is conked out from all the celebrations!
View this post on Instagram
Hurry up baby GG I can’t wait to meet you 👶🏻 🍼 I’m going to buy you the coolest sneakers and babysit you when your mom and dad go out ☺️💕 thank you @powerscourthotel for hosting the most exquisite afternoon tea for Glenda’s Baby Shower, to @bloommagic for providing us with the most stunning neutral coloured flower bouquets & @amazing_cakes_bray for baking the most perfect cake 🍰 we had the best day ever... the countdown is on ⌛️ #babyshower #GGJnr
Glenda revealed she was expecting her first child back in April.
Join the conversation - comment here