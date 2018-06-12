LOOK: Cork bride mops the floors of church during wedding ceremony

Just when we thought we’ve seen it all - singing grooms, tractor arrivals, and even four-legged best men - we come across this sight, something we definitely don’t see at your typical Irish wedding.

Yes, that’s a bride mopping the floors of the church mid-ceremony.

Yvonne Twohig from Waterfall in County Cork got married last weekend at Ballinora Church and during the ceremony someone accidentally knocked over a number of vases placed near the seats along the aisle.

As the spillages occurred during the handshaking for the sign of peace, Yvonne took the decision to deal with the situation and clean up the mess herself.

Speaking to Patricia Messinger on Cork’s C103, the newlywed said that later on during the communion more vases were knocked but thankfully “the crowd at the back” cleaned them up.

Thanks to C103 for sending this in.