Living the Hi-gh life - Cork pub tops list of bars that do things "differently"

A Cork pub has made it onto a list of top global bars "that are doing things differently".

The list, developed by the Press Association in London, cites The Hi-B bar, located on 108 Oliver Plunkett Street in Cork city, at number 1 in its global list of bars who 'don’t fit any mould or stereotype and easily standing out from the rest.'

They write:

"A small establishment with an expansive beer list and a 1920s-living-room vibe, Cork’s Hi-B is a decidedly odd place.

"A gent’s loo like a sewer, a sound system made up exclusively of vinyl LPs, and a tyrannical owner who has been known to prowl the premises in his pyjamas.

"But the pub’s notoriety rests on one thing above all: On pain of expulsion, mobile phones are banned.

"This could have gone one of two ways: a burgeoning reputation as a popular indie pub with a cool gimmick, or immediate bankruptcy. Fortune, it appears, favours the brave, and Hi-B is now a thriving venue with a regular, and fiercely loyal clientele."

This place is definitely a hidden gem. So, what are you waiting for?

Take a trip down to the real capital of Ireland to see this Cork institution for yourself. But remember, no phones.