Literally just 12 adorable animals playing in the snow this winter

If there’s one thing about winter that makes the cold weather worthwhile, it’s the pictures and videos that surface of animals playing in the snow.

From pandas rolling in snow at the zoo, to dogs experiencing the white stuff for the very first time, it’s almost impossible not to cheer up when you see the delight and confusion on their faces.

Here are 12 animals playing in the snow from this winter that will warm your cold, Christmassy heart.

1. Red panda cubs at Cincinnati Zoo experienced their first snow in November.

2. Someone was unimpressed by the snow at Minnesota Zoo…

The look on your face when you woke up this morning... #OnlyinMN pic.twitter.com/y5z6Q4cyb0 — Minnesota Zoo (@mnzoo) November 7, 2018

3. This dog had the time of its life in the Illinois snow!

My dogs first time seeing snow 😂 pic.twitter.com/myLl0PS0zK — Logan Mack (@BigloganS4G) December 20, 2018

4. Have you ever seen anything cuter than this Smithsonian National Zoo panda?

5. A cheetah and a Labrador had some bonding time in the snow.

6. This dog had an amazing time when snow hit Germany this winter.

It's his first time seeing snow pic.twitter.com/kQD82779xY — 🍁🍂Joschua🍁🍂 (@young_punk_) December 16, 2018

7. Toronto Zoo river otters are the cutest in the snow.

It’s a #snowday! ❄ North American river otters RJ and Talise are enjoying the snowfall ❄ pic.twitter.com/hHsicq38Fv — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) November 16, 2018

8. This pup loved playing in the cold Prague weather.

Safe to say shes enjoying the snow pic.twitter.com/D4rwPYtFrg — Rupert (@Ruper_tudl) December 20, 2018

9. North Carolina snow was the best playground for this puppy.

@CookOut my puppy peanut is enjoying her #CookOutChristmas in the snow. Look at them little beagle ears ❤️ pic.twitter.com/X8sTOpsfgG — shelby leigh (@shelbs_130) December 19, 2018

10. This little puppy enjoyed the New Jersey snow.

11. Animals both played in and hid from the snow at Maryland Zoo.

Unexpected SNOW DAY at the Zoo! ❄️ pic.twitter.com/xeO7m68mIl — Maryland Zoo (@marylandzoo) November 15, 2018

12. Lastly, this red panda eating bamboo with snow on its nose is guaranteed to cheer you up.

Dr. Lily explored the snow for the first time today ❄️ #MKEZoo #firstsnow pic.twitter.com/tB8rCbhuA2 — Milwaukee County Zoo (@MilwaukeeCoZoo) November 9, 2018

- Press Association