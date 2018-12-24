Literally just 12 adorable animals playing in the snow this winter

If there’s one thing about winter that makes the cold weather worthwhile, it’s the pictures and videos that surface of animals playing in the snow.

From pandas rolling in snow at the zoo, to dogs experiencing the white stuff for the very first time, it’s almost impossible not to cheer up when you see the delight and confusion on their faces.

Here are 12 animals playing in the snow from this winter that will warm your cold, Christmassy heart.

1. Red panda cubs at Cincinnati Zoo experienced their first snow in November.

2. Someone was unimpressed by the snow at Minnesota Zoo…

Cold Game Of Thrones GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. This dog had the time of its life in the Illinois snow!

4. Have you ever seen anything cuter than this Smithsonian National Zoo panda?

Winona Ryder Snow GIF by 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. A cheetah and a Labrador had some bonding time in the snow.

6. This dog had an amazing time when snow hit Germany this winter.

Snow Sliding GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. Toronto Zoo river otters are the cutest in the snow.

8. This pup loved playing in the cold Prague weather.

Beauty And The Beast Snow GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. North Carolina snow was the best playground for this puppy.

10. This little puppy enjoyed the New Jersey snow.

Snow Puppies GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

11. Animals both played in and hid from the snow at Maryland Zoo.

12. Lastly, this red panda eating bamboo with snow on its nose is guaranteed to cheer you up.

101 Dalmatians Dog GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

- Press Association

