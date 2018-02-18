Listen to the powerful speech from the Florida shooting survivor that everyone’s talking about

Yesterday thousands of angry students, parents and residents took to the streets of Fort Lauderdale, Florida demanding stricter gun control laws, as new details were revealed about the suspect accused of killing 17 people a nearby high school.

Photos and videos of the march have since flooded social media channels worldwide in support of the rally.

The speech that everyone is talking about was made by Emma Gonzalez, a senior and survivor of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The emotional teen demanded national lawmakers do something to prevent mass school shootings.

"We certainly do not understand why it should be harder to make plans with friends on weekends than to buy an automatic or semiautomatic weapon," she said.

"Maybe the adults have got used to saying, 'It is what it is.

"But if us students have learned anything, it's that if you don't study, you will fail. And in this case, if you actively do nothing, people continually end up dead."

"They say that tougher gun laws do not decrease gun violence. We call BS!" Florida high school shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez calls on President Trump and lawmakers to tighten gun restrictions in impassioned speech at an anti-gun rally in Fort Lauderdale https://t.co/DgnqrrVs9x — CNN (@CNN) February 17, 2018

The attack, which left 17 students and staff members dead, was the deadliest US school shooting since 2012