Listen to the playlist of Irish artists chosen for Harry and Meghan’s Irish Garden Party

A part of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s visit to Ireland, they attended a garden party at the British Embassy in Dublin.

Some of the notable Irish people invited to the event included former president Mary Robinson, actress Caitriona Balfe, comedian Aisling Bea, Brian O’Driscoll and Amy Huberman.

CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan and activist Sinead Burke were also in attendance.

2FM’s Louise McSharry DJ’d the event with a playlist of contemporary Irish music.

Musical entertainment for the reception for Their Royal Highnesses this evening is by DJ RTE's Louise McSharry @louisemcsharry #RoyalVisitIreland @KensingtonRoyal — British Embassy (@BritEmbDublin) July 10, 2018

Artists such as Ham Sandwich, Delorentos, All Tvvins, Dermot Kennedy and Brian Deady all made the list and according to Aisling Bea, Prince Harry commented on how good it was.

“Harry commented on the music being good, which wouldn't surprise me because Irish music is KILLING IT right now,” McSharry tweeted.

The 34-year-old went on to say that the list (which she named H&m) not an exhaustive list of all this is brilliant in Irish music, simply a selection of what she felt was “appropriate to play a garden party attended by royalty in the British ambassador’s gaff”.

