Listen to the Kendrick Lamar and A-Ha mashup taking the internet by storm

Collaborations are a mainstay of modern pop music and a mashup doing the rounds on social media brings together old and modern in perfect, if a little unsettling, harmony.

Discovered by Twitter user Noah Charlick, it turns out Kendrick Lamar’s Backseat Freestyle, released in 2012, and A-Ha’s 1984 hit Take On Me can be melded into one congruous song.

Be warned, the following contains very strong language.

i’ve either made a great discovery or a terrible mistake pic.twitter.com/hhz1dnxjpW — Noah Charlick (N0̷4H) (@noah_charlick) October 16, 2018

Despite Noah’s uncertainty as to whether he has stumbled upon a “great discovery” or a “terrible mistake”, many are rather fond of the meeting of the two genres.

It bops tho. pic.twitter.com/rVKb3pMhHT — DJ The Spook Producer (@djhero35) October 17, 2018

Me jamming to this amazing mash up pic.twitter.com/HSCF6VGMpz — 🎃🕸🍁🌹Devi Rose🌹🍁🕸🎃 (@IAmDeviRose) October 17, 2018

In fact some even reckoned this marks the triumphant end to music as we know it.

We’ve done it lads! We can shut the music industry down. Well done to everyone for doing what you did but we’ve well and truly peaked. https://t.co/i1n6LXIiR0 — joshua edwards (@_JOSHEDWARDS_) October 18, 2018

See you later, music.