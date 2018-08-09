Listen to Minister Finian McGrath sing his original song The Independent Blues

Every once in a while we get a glimpse into one of our TD’s lives outside the chambers of the Dáil and, similar to seeing a teacher outside of school, for some reason we find it fascinating.

Did you know that Minister for Disability, Finian McGrath was a talented musician and singer?

No? Neither did we.

Appearing as a guest on Dublin City FM’s Sunday Edition show, presented by political journalist Juno McEnroe, the Independent TD performed his original song, The Independent Blues.

After being introduced to play, McGrath excused his voice, as he was at the Galway V Clare game in Croke Park the night previous.

And with lyrics such as “Hey Ceann Comhairle, don't’ you get me wrong. I’ve got Shane Ross in the corner and he’s coming on strong” it’s a hit.

Skip to 54:45 to listen