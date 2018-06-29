Listen to Ireland’s newest summer hit: “I wish I was a contractor with silage in my hair”

As groups of friends and families flock to the nearest beach to bask in the beautiful weather we are having, we tend to forget about the poor craytors working around the clock cutting silage.

Turns out, they’ve been busy entertaining themselves creating Ireland’s newest summer hit.

Introducing ‘I wish I was a contractor with silage in my hair’, to the tune of Sandi Thom’s 2006 hit by Daniel Bowes.

The student, who was “born to draw, in a field going nowhere” wrote the song over the space of 4/5 days and with lyrics like, “will we save the hay or go for tae”, we can’t get enough.

We asked Bowes how the legendary lyrics came into his head and with 100+ hours a week sitting in a tractor he said he has had, "plenty of time to think".

We can hear it in beer garden's across the country already.