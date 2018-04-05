Lisa Canny releases video for single 'Freedom' celebrating the strength of Irish women

Mayo native, Lisa Canny has released the video for her new single, Freedom and it’s an emotional one.

The 3-minute clip, which features an all female cast and directed by a Limerick's Rachel McGill, is all about female empowerment, particularly for the Irish woman.

It follows three different stories of struggle and triumph, both past and present: the female freedom fighters, the suffragettes and a victim of domestic violence.

Intertwined with scenes of contemporary and Irish dancing we are introduced to Aoife - our representation of a young woman growing up in Ireland today.

Speaking about the video, Lisa Canny said: "We are strong, beautiful, talented, humble, hospitable, educated, confident, supportive, sexy, classy women, descendent of the very same. Let's raise a pink gin to that and remind ourselves that we are BADASS! We can, and we will! Watch us!!!".

Lisa Canny continues her tour taking in shows in Galway, Cork, Belfast, Mayo, Limerick, London, Brighton and Dublin this April and May.

NATIONWIDE TOUR DATES:

April 20: Cyprus Avenue, Cork City

April 21: Monroe's, Galway

April 27: The Empire, Belfast

April 28: Town Hall Theatre, Claremorris

May 18: Dolans, Limerick

May 10th: Lost Rivers, Leake Street, London

May 17th: The Great Escape, Brighton

May 31st: Chalk Venue, Swords, Dublin (With TooFools)