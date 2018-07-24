Lioness at Oklahoma zoo tries to play with child’s Simba toy through glass wall
24/07/2018 - 18:42:00Back to Discover Home
A brave little girl was caught on camera trying to share her toy with a lioness, separated by a wall of glass.
Mary Jo Robertson took a video of five-year-old niece Mila holding out her stuffed Simba toy from Disney’s The Lion King, while a real lioness paws at the plushie.
Posting the clip to Facebook, Robertson said: “The highlight of Mila’s day.”
Oklahoma City Zoo posted the video to its Facebook page, where it now has over 820,000 views.
The zoo said: “This lioness… looks as if she’s itching to play with a young zoogoer’s Simba stuffed animal.”
The zoo’s two resident lionesses live in an enclosure with male lion Hubert.
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here