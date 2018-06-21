Limited edition 'toffee apple' Halloween beer from Derry goes down well in the ‘Big Apple’

An award-winning brewery located in the ‘best Halloween destination in the world’ has created a special craft beer to mark the launch of the city's international Halloween programme in the United States.

A limited edition of Walled city brewery’s new toffee apple flavoured beer travelled across to the ‘Big Apple’ during a two-day tourism mission to promote Derry as a world-class visitor destination.

The new beer called ‘Samhain’ traveled to the US with a ‘Team legenDerry’ delegation comprising representatives from Derry City and Strabane District Council, Visit Derry and trade partners.

The Derry delegation’s visit is supported by Tourism Ireland, Invest NI and the NI Bureau highlighting both the Foyle Maritime Festival which will bring nine days of world-class nautical action from July 14th-22nd and the Derry International Halloween Festival which also promises to be a truly spooktacular event from October 26th-November 3rd 2018.

The legenDerry delagation are taking on the famous 'Big Apple' for their trip.

James Huey, the owner of Walled City Brewery, described the New York trip as a “huge opportunity” to engage with key US tour operators and encourage them to bring new customers to the city and region as part of their itineraries.

Huey explained that around 50% of tourists who visited his establishment were from North America and they were particularly interested in sampling premium local craft beers and food showing connectivity to the history of the city and surrounding area.

Walled City Brewery is a family-run business and the toffee for the new ‘Samhain’ beer was made by James Huey’s sister, Jill McKillop, who is also Executive Chef. The Armagh Bramley apples were picked from an orchard they planted as a family 25 years ago at the Huey family homestead in Muff, Co Donegal.

