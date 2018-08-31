Limerick school in udder shock as it gets some interesting new students on its first day

Students starting at Castletroy College in Limerick yesterday got some unexpected classmates joining them for the new school year.

Nearly 30 Friesian cows were spotted on the school grounds outside the Limerick secondary school, much to the udder shock of staff and students alike.

Everyone is back at Cow-stletroy College today 🐮 🐄 pic.twitter.com/ttYa7th6kA — Castletroy College (@CastletroyC) August 30, 2018

It didn’t take long for the cattle to moove on from the school grounds, deciding quickly that school life wasn’t for them.

School principal Padraig Flanagan wasn’t happy amoosed by the whole situation, politely describing it as “a rather different start to the first day”.

Turns out the reasons for these bovines turning up at the school gates was due to a malfunction with an electric fence on the farm next door to the school.

This morning the school’s fifth years received another new four-legged classmate, but this one was much more cuddly.

A new student wandered into 5th Year Assembley this morning. Meet George..we are currently contacting the owner. pic.twitter.com/r11MgAaetz — Castletroy College (@CastletroyC) August 31, 2018

George the dog wandered into the fifth year assembly and became a firm favourite amongst his new classmates.

At this rate, it’s anybody’s guess who’ll turn up to the school gate next week.