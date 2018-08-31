Limerick school in udder shock as it gets some interesting new students on its first day

Back to Discover stories Discover Home

Students starting at Castletroy College in Limerick yesterday got some unexpected classmates joining them for the new school year.

Nearly 30 Friesian cows were spotted on the school grounds outside the Limerick secondary school, much to the udder shock of staff and students alike.

It didn’t take long for the cattle to moove on from the school grounds, deciding quickly that school life wasn’t for them.

School principal Padraig Flanagan wasn’t happy amoosed by the whole situation, politely describing it as “a rather different start to the first day”.

Turns out the reasons for these bovines turning up at the school gates was due to a malfunction with an electric fence on the farm next door to the school.

This morning the school’s fifth years received another new four-legged classmate, but this one was much more cuddly.

George the dog wandered into the fifth year assembly and became a firm favourite amongst his new classmates.

At this rate, it’s anybody’s guess who’ll turn up to the school gate next week.
KEYWORDS: Cows, Dogs, Castletroy, Limerick, Animals

 

By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover