Limerick family follow up All-Ireland joy with Lotto HQ visit to claim €111k prize

A Limerick family had a weekend to remember as they scooped up their Lotto prize after watching their county secure a place in the All-Ireland final.

The family, who wish to keep their Lotto win private, watched the Treaty defeat Cork on Sunday and on Monday travelled to Lotto HQ to pick up their €111,271 cheque.

The prize was won on a Quick Pick ticket on Saturday, July 14 when the family matched five numbers plus the bonus.

"We’re certainly making the most of our trip to Dublin this weekend," said the winning Limerick dad.

There has been great excitement at home since we found out about our Lotto win but yesterday’s dramatic win over Cork has really put the icing on the cake. It’s a weekend we will never forget.

The winning ticket was sold in Gala on Sheare Street in Kilmallock in Co Limerick, but it was nearly two weeks after the draw that the ticket was checked.

"I am notorious for buying lottery tickets and never checking them. I opened my wallet last Thursday and it was absolutely stuffed with old Lotto tickets," said the winner.

"I started scanning them on the phone and my first two tickets came up with prizes of €4 and another €9.

When I scanned my third ticket, a message popped up to say that I needed to contact National Lottery headquarters about my prize – my heart was absolutely in my mouth.

He added that the "lovely sum of money" would "go a long way" to helping the family.

"We have a car loan to pay off and we’ll take a large chunk off the mortgage and the rest of the money will be put aside for a college funds for the kids.

"It all sounds very sensible but we’ll be keeping an eye out for tickets for the All Ireland final and we’ll come back to Dublin and celebrate again, hopefully with the Liam McCarthy cup this time."

Limerick’s Shane Dowling celebrates at the final whistle of the Senior Championship Semi-Final at Croke Park.

Meanwhile, the National Lottery has again appealed to Lotto players in Wicklow to check tickets as the deadline for a €90k prize expires on August 3.

A Quick Pick ticket holder won €90,987 on May 5 and has until Friday to claim the prize.

The ticket was purchased on May 3 at Stanley’s ‘Cards N Things’ store in the Tesco Shopping Centre in Greystones, Co. Wicklow.