Lightning hits Ireland in striking show of force

Many people were rumbled from their sleep last night as thunder and lightning hit the southern areas of the country.

The humid weather resulted in thousands of lightning strikes throughout the night, with thundery downpours affecting counties in Munster and Leinster.

The ESB is reporting this morning that a number of areas are experiencing power outages as a result of the lightning.

People were sharing their pictures and videos on social media last night and caught some great shots as the lighting streaked across the sky.

In the UK, there were also reports of intense storms and 15,000 to 20,000 lightning strikes.

As a result, a number of flights have been cancelled at Stansted airport, with passengers advised to check with their airlines before heading to the airport.

Met Éireann is forecasting more warm, humid weather with some thundery downpours today and temperatures could hit 20 to 23 C.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning for Munster, Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Galway and Roscommon is die to end at 12pm this afternoon.

- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Thunder, Lightning, Weather

 

