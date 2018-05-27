Lightning hits Ireland in striking show of force

Many people were rumbled from their sleep last night as thunder and lightning hit the southern areas of the country.

The humid weather resulted in thousands of lightning strikes throughout the night, with thundery downpours affecting counties in Munster and Leinster.

Here's the latest rainfall radar and lightning data to 4:20am (3:20 GMT).

Lightning is displayed as yellow and red crosses.

Check the latest National Warnings here:https://t.co/b24grJkqcb pic.twitter.com/L8GkxVsiTI — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 27, 2018

The ESB is reporting this morning that a number of areas are experiencing power outages as a result of the lightning.

Following #Lightning overnight we have power outages in a number of areas if you have lost supply see https://t.co/VMtxFrW7FY for updates if your fault is NOT listed ring us on 1850372999 Apologies — ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) May 27, 2018

People were sharing their pictures and videos on social media last night and caught some great shots as the lighting streaked across the sky.

Thunder and lightning over @Corks96FM broadcasting house pic.twitter.com/WPAgATuVLS — Will Martin (@willpmartin) May 27, 2018

Oh there's some light show going on only going mad can't see it properly. ...Oh to be in my parents kitchen looking south with nothing blocking the view 😥😥2 but at least I got this one pic.twitter.com/yenfqwmeJe — Paul O' Donovan (@Paulod372) May 27, 2018

God appears to be angry for some reason #after8 pic.twitter.com/A53tXiPLlL — Kieran O'Connor (@kieranjoconnor) May 27, 2018

Mad thunder and lightning right now ⚡ 🌩 pic.twitter.com/ksukHiWgzU — Beasts Of No Nation (@supernova4ever1) May 27, 2018

I’ve never seen lightning like this in my entire life and I’m loving it pic.twitter.com/5vt3USnADn — Rebecca Magill (@hessooriginal) May 26, 2018

In the UK, there were also reports of intense storms and 15,000 to 20,000 lightning strikes.

As a result, a number of flights have been cancelled at Stansted airport, with passengers advised to check with their airlines before heading to the airport.

Met Éireann is forecasting more warm, humid weather with some thundery downpours today and temperatures could hit 20 to 23 C.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning for Munster, Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Galway and Roscommon is die to end at 12pm this afternoon.

- Digital Desk