Lifetime of free pizza offer dropped after too many people got Domino’s tattoos

A promotion from Domino’s in Russia – which offered a lifetime of free pizza to any who got a tattoo of the brand’s logo – has been halted after too many people took part.

The promotion, which asked people to get tattoos of the logo in a “prominent place” in exchange for 100 years’ pizza, was due to last two months – but the Moscow Times reports the company pulled the plug after just five days.

View this post on Instagram А вы уже слышали про акцию #доминоснавсегда от @dominospizzarussia ?!) ⠀ По условиям акции каждый участник, сделавший татуировку с логотипом Домино’с Пицца получает сертификат на 100 подарочных промокодов в год в течение 100 лет (с правом приобретения любой бесплатной средней пиццы в сети Домино’с на территории РФ.) Период проведения акции с 01.09 по 31.10.2018г. Ребята из нашей студии участвовали и кто то уже получил сертификат 🤪🎉🎉 В акции участвуют первые 350 человек, предоставившие фото татуировки в социальных сетях Instagram, Facebook или Vkontakte с хэштегом #доминоснавсегда. ⠀ Татуировка может быть цветной или монохромной (черной). Обязательно четкое соблюдение пропорций логотипа! Минимальный размер татуировки – 2см в длину. ⠀ Вот такие дела, вот такой редрам 🍷#redrumtattoocollective A post shared by 🍷RedRum Tattoo Collective (@redrumtattoo) on Sep 3, 2018 at 1:40pm PDT

Russian social media was awash with images of people with tattoos of the Domino’s symbol on their arms, hands and legs after the offer began on August 31.

Those who managed to get tattoos before the offer was suddenly closed are still to receive the pizza promised though, one of whom is 25-year-old Moscow tattoo artist Daria.

“Now for the rest of my life I’ll have a free pizza,” Daria, Instagram name kinky_chick, told the Press Association.

View this post on Instagram БУДУ ЕСТЬ ПИЦЦУ ВСЕГДА #доминоснавсегда A post shared by Tattooartist (@kinky_chick) on Sep 3, 2018 at 11:20am PDT

Fox News reports that Domino’s posted a message about the cancellation of the promotion to the company’s page on Vkontake – a Russian social media service.

“An urgent message to all those sitting at the tattoo artist’s right now: We’ll include you in the list of participants, but we’re waiting for photos up to midday today,” they wrote on the day of the cancellation.

“To those with appointments scheduled for later, we recommend cancelling them.”

View this post on Instagram Что не сделаешь ради халявы #доминоснавсегда A post shared by Руся💨 (@steamforse) on Sep 3, 2018 at 11:34am PDT

Daria got her tattoo with a friend and said she likes the way it came out.

“I think it is cute,” she said. “I did this tattoo because I love pizza and I love tattoos.

“I understand that for many people it seems very strange to make a tattoo for free pizza, but for me it seems funny!”

View this post on Instagram #gimro.privet #minimal #tattoo #tattoos #moscow #blacktattoo #ink #blackwork #traditional #oldschooltattoo #oldschool #dominospizza #тату #татуировкамск #тоту #чернота #мск #контур #олдскул #олд #традиция #доминоснавсегда A post shared by Roma Gimro (@gimro.privet) on Sep 3, 2018 at 1:13pm PDT

“I think Domino’s made this action to attract attention and they did it well,” added Daria.

- Press Association