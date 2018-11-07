Liam Gallagher has answered one of Ireland’s age-old questions

Back to Discover Home

One question has failed to be answered by Irish men and women since, what has felt like the beginning of time and that’s ‘Tayto V King/Walkers’.

Well, today one Cork radio DJ decided to get to the bottom of it once and for all.

Simon Murdoch from C103 tweeted Liam Gallagher to get answers.

Because of course, whatever the Oasis frontman says, goes.

“Liam, Tayto or Walkers? Let the world know,” he asked.

Surprisingly the Englishman went against the UK’s favourite brand and replied, “Tayto”.

We hear Gary Lineker is shaking in his boots.

By Anna O'Donoghue

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover