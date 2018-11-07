Liam Gallagher has answered one of Ireland’s age-old questions

One question has failed to be answered by Irish men and women since, what has felt like the beginning of time and that’s ‘Tayto V King/Walkers’.

Well, today one Cork radio DJ decided to get to the bottom of it once and for all.

Simon Murdoch from C103 tweeted Liam Gallagher to get answers.

Because of course, whatever the Oasis frontman says, goes.

“Liam, Tayto or Walkers? Let the world know,” he asked.

Surprisingly the Englishman went against the UK’s favourite brand and replied, “Tayto”.

Tayto — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 6, 2018

We hear Gary Lineker is shaking in his boots.