Leyton Orient parody Black Mirror: Bandersnatch with signing announcement

Leyton Orient took inspiration from TV drama Black Mirror to announce new signing, Jordan Maguire-Drew.

The series’ latest standalone episode, Bandersnatch, gives viewers interactive options to decide how it ends… with the winger’s announcement light-heartedly similar.

Orient fans were pleased by the signing and the way he was announced too.

Maguire-Drew, 21, joins the Os from Brighton and Hove Albion on a two-and-a-half year deal, having spent the first half of this season on loan at Wrexham.

He took to Twitter himself to tell the fans he “can’t wait to get started”.

Orient are first in the Conference Premier, English football’s fifth tier, after being relegated from League Two last season.

They play next on Saturday January 5 at 3pm, at home to Salford City, the club part-owned by former Manchester United players including Gary Neville and Paul Scholes, who are currently third in the table.

