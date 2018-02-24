Leeds troll Brentford after grass complaints

Managers are known to attribute blame to all manner of things after a defeat from the referee, to bad luck to the colour of a shirt.

On Saturday, after losing 1-0 at Leeds, Brentford boss Dean Smith took issue with the length of the grass at Elland Road.

“We can take the positives from a six-point week. We’ve lost a game from a linesman’s decision,” Smith said, referring to Liam Cooper’s goal which he felt was offside.

“We didn’t do enough to win the game. They left the grass longer to make it a slow game. ”

So, there was only one way for Leeds to react…

United’s social media team quickly uploaded a picture of three members of the ground staff cutting the grass, tagging Brentford in on their tweet.
