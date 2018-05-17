Lee-dl or Lid-dl? Supermarket ignites its own Laurel or Yanny debate

First it was the dress, then it was Laurel or Yanny, and now Lidl has ignited a debate on how to pronounce its name.

In a question which confounded shoppers since the German retailer arrived on our shores, it asks is it Lee-dl or Lid-dl?

Will this settle the debate once and for all?

Have a listen here:

- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Lidl, Laurel, Yanny

 

