Lee-dl or Lid-dl? Supermarket ignites its own Laurel or Yanny debate
First it was the dress, then it was Laurel or Yanny, and now Lidl has ignited a debate on how to pronounce its name.
In a question which confounded shoppers since the German retailer arrived on our shores, it asks is it Lee-dl or Lid-dl?
Will this settle the debate once and for all?
Have a listen here:
What do you hear?! Lee-dl or Lid-dl? pic.twitter.com/GGgvXK3p52— Lidl Ireland (@lidl_ireland) May 17, 2018
- Digital Desk
