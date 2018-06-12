Leaving Cert students’ tweet their reaction to Irish Paper Two

Back to Leaving Cert Discover Home

Leaving Cert students’ finally finished the second part to the Irish paper this morning after tackling Paper one yesterday evening.

Technical questions and a widely anticipated question not coming up lead to challenges for even prepared students.

Soon school pupils were quick to take to Twitter to voice their feelings on the paper.

Here are some of the highlights.

Some were happy with how the exam went.

Others were annoyed with the questions that came up.

While a small few are happy to never deal with the subject of Irish ever again.

Now attention turns towards Biology in the evening time for Leaving Cert students.
KEYWORDS: Leaving Cert, Irish Paper, Tweets, Viral, Reaction

 

By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover