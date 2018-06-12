Leaving Cert students’ tweet their reaction to Irish Paper Two

Leaving Cert students’ finally finished the second part to the Irish paper this morning after tackling Paper one yesterday evening.

Technical questions and a widely anticipated question not coming up lead to challenges for even prepared students.

Soon school pupils were quick to take to Twitter to voice their feelings on the paper.

Here are some of the highlights.

I never realise how much French I know until I’m in the middle of an Irish exam #leavingcert — Rebecca Murphy (@rebecca_murphy8) June 12, 2018

Some were happy with how the exam went.

Irish paper two was FAB 😍 Cáca Milis AND Spailpín Fanach 🧡 #leavingcert — hb (@hannahb695) June 12, 2018

That has to be the nicest Irish paper I’ve ever sat 😊 #LeavingCert — caoimhe (@caoimh_corcoran) June 12, 2018

Others were annoyed with the questions that came up.

When Mo Ghrá-sa doesn’t come up on the higher lever Irish paper #leavingcert pic.twitter.com/gDNiy2SmSo — saibh (@kelly_saibh) June 12, 2018

Well Irish paper 2 was anything but a piece of “caca milis” 😭 #suetheSEC #leavingcert — Ciara Stack (@12cstack) June 12, 2018

an irish exam, the only time you’ll be asked to write an essay justifying a blind man’s death #LeavingCert pic.twitter.com/K23g4Jcab6 — emma (s/h) (@yoongipluto) June 12, 2018

While a small few are happy to never deal with the subject of Irish ever again.

Feels freeing to know I'll never write a word of Irish again #leavingcert pic.twitter.com/j6ahDFFHRv — Iain Fairness (@IFairness) June 12, 2018

Now attention turns towards Biology in the evening time for Leaving Cert students.