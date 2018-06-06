Leaving Cert starting means one thing; Guaranteed Sunshine
By Kyle Lehane
By Kyle Lehane
Thousands of secondary students will begin their Leaving Cert exams today.
The beginning of the exams is the 'unofficial' start to the summer.
I love that as a nation every year we refer to end of May/June as “The Leaving Cert Weather” and not just “Summer” 😂— Lucy (@LivingLifeAsLu) June 6, 2018
Typical #LeavingCert weather . 😂 pic.twitter.com/ke1jlZHTR2— St Peter (@stpeteyontweety) June 6, 2018
Many people have their own theories as to why the sunshine only seems to come out now.
The Leaving Cert is just a pagan ritual for good weather— Bleedin Deadly (@Bleedin_Deadly) June 6, 2018
Good luck #LeavingCert students. Your sacrifice is appreciated. pic.twitter.com/moB5uT4KJj— TwistedDoodles (@twisteddoodles) June 6, 2018
Some are making unique observations about the weather.
Leaving Cert lads going around in school uniforms in this weather pic.twitter.com/SQtqHtPNmV— Super Duper Cudi (@jack_cuddihy12) June 6, 2018
Only 3 things are guaranteed in life:— david (@Dabedd) June 6, 2018
1. death
2. taxes
3. Leaving Cert weather
The fact is everyone loves the sun, but it's only good if you can go out and enjoy it.
I love how everyone says ‘ah haha #LeavingCert weather’ lads we’re all stuck indoors, in our offices FOREVER 😫😫 #Iwannabeoutside (also very best of luck to exam folk 🍀)— Ber Voted Yes May 25th (@bergro30) June 6, 2018
