'Leave the red, red wine to UB40': Gardaí arrest driver with red wine and cup in passenger seat
30/04/2018 - 14:24:00Back to Discover Home
Once again An Garda Síochana are very much the masters of social media.
The Gardaí shared a tweet which highlights why you should leave the “Red Red Wine to UB402 while driving.
They discovered the driver of a car they pulled over had a bottle of red sitting on the seat as well as a paper cup containing alcohol next to it.
Gardaí in Cahir stopped a car posing a danger to traffic. Spoke with driver, Gardai discovered the driver had a bottle of wine and cup containing wine with them, Driver arrested for Drunk Driving. While driving, please leave the “Red Red Wine” to UB40🍷 pic.twitter.com/WNjN7QsTfK— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 30, 2018
Now, enjoy some Red Red Wine, just not the liquid kind while driving.
Here's UB40.
Join the conversation - comment here