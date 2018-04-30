'Leave the red, red wine to UB40': Gardaí arrest driver with red wine and cup in passenger seat

Once again An Garda Síochana are very much the masters of social media.

The Gardaí shared a tweet which highlights why you should leave the “Red Red Wine to UB402 while driving.

They discovered the driver of a car they pulled over had a bottle of red sitting on the seat as well as a paper cup containing alcohol next to it.

Now, enjoy some Red Red Wine, just not the liquid kind while driving.

Here's UB40.
KEYWORDS: Garda Traffic, UB40

 

By Greg Murphy

